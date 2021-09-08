Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $24.49 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,473 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $24,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $833,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 257,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 34,750 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.17. 75,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,595,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average is $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

