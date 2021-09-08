Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $24.49 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,473 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $24,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,953,000 after buying an additional 3,215,441 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,647,000 after buying an additional 1,660,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 102.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 75,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,595,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.93. The company has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Compass Point upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.