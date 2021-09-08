Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $88.50 Million Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,099,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,328 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $88,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 707.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

OZK stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.91. 854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,983. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.