Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 5,458 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 598,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $74,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in American Financial Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in American Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in American Financial Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,732 shares of company stock worth $4,142,130. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AFG stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.99. The company had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,186. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.02 and a 200 day moving average of $124.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

