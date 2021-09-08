Jason R. Ausher Sells 12,222 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $219,384.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE PRMW opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 227.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236,125 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter worth $44,860,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 48.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,978 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter worth $32,228,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter worth $23,984,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

