Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCRUF opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $4.31.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

