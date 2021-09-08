Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 18,100 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey A. Citron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

Shares of VG stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.85. 1,576,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vonage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vonage during the first quarter worth about $68,597,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vonage during the first quarter worth about $36,582,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vonage during the second quarter worth about $18,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vonage by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after buying an additional 1,104,590 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vonage by 12.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,380,000 after buying an additional 979,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

