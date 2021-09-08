Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Trading 1% Higher

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.61 and last traded at $21.61. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.4209 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

