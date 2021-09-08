JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JOAN. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of JOANN from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.78.

Shares of JOAN opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. JOANN has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $423.71 million and a PE ratio of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JOANN will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in JOANN by 9.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in JOANN during the second quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JOANN during the second quarter worth $70,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in JOANN during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in JOANN during the second quarter worth $117,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

