JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Loop Capital

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JOAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut JOANN from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOANN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut JOANN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JOANN presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $423.71 million and a P/E ratio of 1.69. JOANN has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.62.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.84 million. JOANN’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JOANN will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 2,168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 42,279 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 3,059.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 42,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

