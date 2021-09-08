Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Trading Up 12.9%

Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) were up 12.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.31. Approximately 184,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 76,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised Journey Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.26 million and a PE ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

