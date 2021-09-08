JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€780.00” Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €780.00 ($917.65) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASML. UBS Group set a €610.00 ($717.65) price objective on ASML in a report on Monday, July 26th. Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($800.00) price objective on ASML in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) target price on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) target price on ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on ASML in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €626.33 ($736.86).

