Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.16

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.16 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 18 ($0.24). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.23), with a volume of 3,383,363 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.30. The stock has a market cap of £398.57 million and a PE ratio of 11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.01.

About Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP)

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.