JulSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $13.70 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $13.70 million and approximately $853,448.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00060916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00128857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00182253 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.83 or 0.07188831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,531.23 or 1.00066586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.07 or 0.00727025 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,167,136 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.