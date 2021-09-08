KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Holdings Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,620 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,692,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,739,000 after purchasing an additional 531,187 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 210,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,429,000. Institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KB opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.11. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $53.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.83.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

