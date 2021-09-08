KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 81.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,173 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 78.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB stock opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.11. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $53.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.83.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

