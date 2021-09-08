Kebab Token Trading Down 50% Over Last 7 Days (KEBAB)

Kebab Token (CURRENCY:KEBAB) traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Kebab Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kebab Token has traded down 50% against the US dollar. Kebab Token has a total market cap of $21,629.26 and $81.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00060392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00129662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00183813 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.71 or 0.07207985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,497.38 or 1.00263813 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.98 or 0.00724485 BTC.

