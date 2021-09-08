Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the stock.

HWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

HWC stock opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.76. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

