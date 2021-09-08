Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $426.06

Shares of Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 426.06 ($5.57) and traded as low as GBX 421 ($5.50). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 425 ($5.55), with a volume of 285,861 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 426.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 426.06. The stock has a market cap of £466.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

About Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

