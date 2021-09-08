Kenneth Ford Sells 250,000 Shares of SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) Stock

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) insider Kenneth Ford sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.46), for a total value of £470,000 ($614,058.01).
SDI stock opened at GBX 191 ($2.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £189.20 million and a PE ratio of 41.45. SDI Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 220 ($2.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 188.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 184.65.
About SDI Group
