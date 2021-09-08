Kenneth Ford Sells 250,000 Shares of SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) Stock

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) insider Kenneth Ford sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.46), for a total value of £470,000 ($614,058.01).

SDI stock opened at GBX 191 ($2.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £189.20 million and a PE ratio of 41.45. SDI Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 220 ($2.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 188.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 184.65.

About SDI Group

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

