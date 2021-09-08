Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Keros Therapeutics worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $135,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $983,867.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

KROS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $771.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.