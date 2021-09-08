KeyCorp Weighs in on Dycom Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.98.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $71.75 on Monday. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.14.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.