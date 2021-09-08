Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.590-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.60.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $181.27. 10,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,825. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $182.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Keysight Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Keysight Technologies worth $172,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

