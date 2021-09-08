Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 369 ($4.82) and last traded at GBX 363 ($4.74). Approximately 286,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 332,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 358 ($4.68).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 336.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of £225.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

