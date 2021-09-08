KickToken [new] Price Hits $0.0148 (KICK)

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. KickToken [new] has a total market capitalization of $22.07 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken [new] coin can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken [new] has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00059122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00165055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00043799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.72 or 0.00717346 BTC.

KickToken [new] Profile

KICK is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,493,621,225 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken [new]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

