Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.92

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$21.92 and last traded at C$21.71, with a volume of 8147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMP.UN shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0567 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.89%.

About Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

