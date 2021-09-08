Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total transaction of C$99,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$371,427.84.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$7.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$7.23 and a 52 week high of C$13.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.49. The company has a market cap of C$9.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.28.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

