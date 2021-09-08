Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$67.83.

KL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a C$50.00 price target (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$52.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$72.52.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$814.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$825.98 million. Analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.4811824 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

In related news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$49.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,455,000. Insiders have acquired a total of 450,000 shares of company stock worth $22,337,420 over the last three months.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

