KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE KIO opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund were worth $13,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

