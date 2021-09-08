KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $341.81 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.74 and a 200-day moving average of $319.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

