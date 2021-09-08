Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,534 ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ABB by 37.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,192 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,879,000 after purchasing an additional 845,430 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ABB by 5.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,735,000 after purchasing an additional 122,776 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in shares of ABB by 104.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 943,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 85.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 519,351 shares in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.63. 9,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,725. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $36.78 price target on ABB and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.74.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

