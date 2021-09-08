Konica Minolta, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Konica Minolta in a report released on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Konica Minolta Company Profile
Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.
