Konica Minolta, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Konica Minolta in a report released on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.93.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

KNCAY stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Konica Minolta has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.