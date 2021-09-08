Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €50.61 ($59.54).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

