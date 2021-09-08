Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-1.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $585-615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.65 million.

Shares of KFY opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.63. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.35.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

KFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at $24,574,380.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Korn Ferry stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Korn Ferry worth $19,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

