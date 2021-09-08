Kosha Gada Acquires 4,735 Shares of PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX:PBH) Stock

PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX:PBH) insider Kosha Gada purchased 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$10.57 ($7.55) per share, with a total value of A$50,048.95 ($35,749.25).

The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

About PointsBet

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

