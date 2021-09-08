Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Trading Down 0.1%

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.88 ($0.25). Approximately 760,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,381,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.90 ($0.25).

The company has a market cap of £80.41 million and a PE ratio of -12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.46.

About Kromek Group (LON:KMK)

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Kromek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kromek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.