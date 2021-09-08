LABS Group 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.10 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. LABS Group has a total market cap of $25.55 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LABS Group has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00060234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00132471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00192013 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.60 or 0.07284979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,076.23 or 0.99852487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.21 or 0.00741604 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,081,076,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

