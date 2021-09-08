Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 2.8% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $590.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,514. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $613.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $609.71.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,423,010 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.71.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

