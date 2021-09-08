Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 781,015 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,865 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the period. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

LMRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $419.06 million, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.