LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €70.71 ($83.19).

LXS opened at €64.90 ($76.35) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.85. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 12 month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €59.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €61.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

