LDH Growth Corp I’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 15th (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

LDH Growth Corp I’s (NASDAQ:LDHAU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 15th. LDH Growth Corp I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of LDH Growth Corp I’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ LDHAU opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.95. LDH Growth Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth about $1,151,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth about $2,000,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth about $2,902,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in LDH Growth Corp I by 87.6% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 795,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 371,653 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in LDH Growth Corp I by 5.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

