Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $3.54. Lear posted earnings of $3.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $11.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $14.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $18.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.20 to $19.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

NYSE LEA opened at $157.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lear has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Lear by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Lear by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lear by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Lear by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 25,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lear by 3,633.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

