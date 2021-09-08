Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $104.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Leidos Holding benefits a great deal from steady contract wins that boost its organic growth. Also, notable acquisitions further bolster its operating results. During the second quarter of 2021, the company recorded net bookings worth $3.8 billion, which in turn led to a total backlog of $33.5 billion. Notably, the 1901 Group buyout played a critical role in Leidos Holdings’ win of a $125 million contract from the Bureau of alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives for managed IT services. It has outperformed its industry in the past year. However, it has a weak solvency position as is evident from its sequentially deteriorating financial ratios. Leidos Holdings remains concerned about ongoing challenges in the global supply chain. Expansion of tariff on import of aluminum implemented by the Trump administration may hurt the stock.”

LDOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

LDOS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.22. Leidos has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Leidos by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Leidos by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Leidos by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

