Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cim LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 7,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $215.04 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.84.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

