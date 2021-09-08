Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 454.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $181.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.28 and a twelve month high of $185.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.29. The stock has a market cap of $253.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

