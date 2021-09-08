Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 713 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838,436 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,558,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,710 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Italy increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 155.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,068,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,330 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $72.68 and a 12 month high of $104.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.25 and its 200-day moving average is $96.38.

