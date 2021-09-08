Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 8,790 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $53.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

