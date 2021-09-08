Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.95 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $49.77.

