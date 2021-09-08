LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LGIH. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $159.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.54 and a 52-week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.