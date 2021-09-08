Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 118,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 973,035 shares.The stock last traded at $29.56 and had previously closed at $29.45.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,641 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $45,997.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,971.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $418,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,444,417.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,475 shares of company stock worth $1,946,527 over the last ninety days. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 61.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth $1,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 108.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 230,014 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.0% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,721,000 after acquiring an additional 320,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 345.3% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,069,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 829,027 shares in the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

